Mhow: Woman kills drunkard husband 

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Bajran Singh, an agricultural labourer, who is addicted to alcohol, used to create ruckus after drinking alcohol. Disturbed by his antics, wife Radha Bai along with her minor son killed him.

Kishanganj police said that the woman's husband came after drinking alcohol at night and began arguing about this. But the angry wife and her son beat him so much that he died. The police said that Bajran Singh, a resident of Prem Nagar in village Shikhandi, used to work as a labourer in 40 fields. He used to quarrel with his wife every day after drinking alcohol, during which the son defended the mother. He then used to beat her.

A fed up Radhabai along with her minor son, ruthlessly beat up her husband. The next morning Bajran Singh did not wake up. Sensing danger, Radhabai immediately took him to hospital where he died. Kishanganj police have begun an investigation and a case against the deceased’s wife and minor son has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).