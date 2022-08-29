Mhow: When will Cantt Board and the police remove hand carts and encroachment on roads?

Representative Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): City's busiest market square is being arbitrarily placed on the streets, due to which incidents of dispute occur here, even on Sunday night. Traffic police personnel asked to put it on the side of the road. But a fruit seller reported it to the police.

After this incident, there was anger among traders of the market. The traders of MG Road have demanded from the Cantonment Board Police administration that hand carts on MG Road should be stopped immediately. Due to thelas, hooliganism is increasing in the area, incidents of molestation are also on the rise.

The traders complained earlier too, but due to lack of coordination between Cantonment Board and the police administration, these could not be curbed. If both the authorities could not ban hand carts in the MG Road area in time, there may be disputes occurring again.

