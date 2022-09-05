Mhow: Western Railway incurring daily loss of Rs 50K for running Mhow–Omkareshwar train

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway is operating a passenger train between Mhow and Omkareshwar on the metre gauge section of Ratlam Division, Mhow section.

About 60 passengers board at Mhow, and 70 to 75 passengers come back, due to which the railway gets revenue of Rs 8,000 to 10,000, while the diesel consumption of more than 350 litres. Apart from this, money is spent on transporting railway loco pilots, assistant pilots and other staff. They are losing Rs 50,000 every day by running the train.

Apart from this the work of broad gauge expansion between Mhow-Sanawad is also not gaining momentum, due to which the railway is not able to expand platform number one of Mhow railway station.

When the railway is not getting passengers, then the railways should completely close the section so that the work of broad gauge can be expanded, said convener of Indore Mhow Rail Passenger Association chief Anil Dholi.

Ratlam divisional manager, Vineet Kumar Gupta, said the railways might close down the section due to lack of passengers.

