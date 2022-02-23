Mhow varsity to now appoint a consultant for NAAC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences in Mhow is going to appoint a consultant for fetching a good grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“There’s a lot of scope for improvement at Ambedkar University. As of now, we’ll be focusing on NAAC accreditation. We’re soon going to appoint a consultant who will guide us in NAAC-related matters,” said vice-chancellor Dr DK Sharma.

A Research Peeth has also been established in the name of Nanaji Deshmukh and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

The university, which has only one permanent member of faculty against 114 posts, is highly dependent upon guest teachers. The university appointed three more guest teachers on Wednesday.

For Ph.D and research activities, an MoU has been signed with Mata Jijabai Girls’ College. Now, the university is going to ink a similar MoU with Chitrakoot University.

