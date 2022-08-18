Mhow: Unnati Kamble wins inter-school patriotic song competition

MHOW (Madhya Pradesh): An inter-school patriotic song competition was organised in the CB Girls school on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee Year of the Inner Wheel Club and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Twenty-two schools participated in the competition.

Unnati Kamble of Shri Jai Govind Gopinath School got first place in the competition, Rishi got second place while Vansh Barore of Valley School and Geetanjali Vimlesh of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Mhow stood joint third. The consolation prize was given to Thomas Henry, a student of Rajeshwar Vidyalaya and Ranjana Sahu of Kelwa Public School. Trophies and certificates were awarded to the winners along with cash. The welcome address was given by Dr Vandana Jaiswal while the programme was conducted by Dr RichaThakar.