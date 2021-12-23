Mhow: Truck hits bike, one died, one injured

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A truck hit a bike at Indore-Khandwa road in Mhow on Thursday morning.

Retired sub-inspector, Lakme Singh Kalank (65) died and his daughter Preeti (28) sustained injuries in the accident.

On getting the information about the incident, the Simrol police rushed to the spot.

According to the Simrol police, the retired sub-inspector along with his daughter was going to his village by bike. In the meantime, a truck (RJ 11 GA 9754) was arriving from Khandwa and hit their bike. Lakme died on the spot and his 28-year-old daughter sustained severe injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital. After primary treatment she was referred to Indore.

Soon after the accident, the driver left the truck and ran away from the spot. The police confiscated the truck and started a search operation to nab the accused driver.

