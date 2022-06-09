Mhow to get new water pipeline; Rs 38,24,00,000 plan approved for Mhow under Amrit Nal Jal Yojana

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The water distribution pipeline, laid by the British in the Mhow Cantonment area, will now be completely replaced under the Amrit Nal Jal Yojana. The approval for a plan to relay the entire 130 km of pipeline in the town has been approved jointly by the Central and the state governments along with the Containment Board.

According to the Mhow Cantonment Board engineer Amit Vyas the new pipeline will be laid at an approximate cost of Rs 38 crore 24 lakh.

The Mhow Cantonment Board will contribute Rs 5 crore 21 lakh to this kitty while the remaining amount will be given by the central and the state governments. Vyas told that the water supply system of the city would be changed with the implementation of this scheme and every house would get a tap water connection and all public taps will be completely closed. At present water is being supplied from tubewells to houses in the city and with the start of the new scheme this practice would completely end and only hand pumps will be operated in the city.

The new scheme envisages 24 hours water supply in Mhow Cantt area with metered connection in all the houses, he said. Citizens were getting cheap water till now but with the start of the Amrit Nal Jal Yojana the water bill will have to be paid according to the meter, at the rate at which the Cantonment Board will buy Narmada water.

The survey of this scheme has been completed and the DPR is being made which would be sent to the government. The tendering process would start in July-August.

Vyas said that the main purpose of installing water meters is to ensure that citizens use only that much water which is required thus preventing water wastage.