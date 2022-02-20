Mhow: Three-day Central Command sailing regatta concludes

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Central Command sailing regatta concluded on Sunday at the Berchha Lake under the aegis of Army War College. The grand finale race was flagged off by Lt Gen MU Nair, AVSM, SM, Commandant, MCTE. The race witnessed some intense competition between sailing teams from Army War College, Infantry School, Military College of Tele Communication Engineering (MCTE), Uttar Bharat Area, an Infantry Division and Central Command troops.

Instituted in 2005, the Central Command sailing regatta is a flagship event in the annual sailing calendar of the Command. It aims at inculcating a spirit of adventure, watermanship and camaraderie amongst various institutions under the Command. Over the years, the Defence Services have been largely dominating the sport. Tarapore, Motiwala, Dutta and Pillai are some of the renowned servicemen who have made yeoman contribution to sailing at the international and national level.

This year a total of 22 teams participated in the sailing event. The races were witnessed by a number of senior Army officers, ladies and children. Lt Gen MU Nair, AVSM, SM, Commandant, MCTE presented the trophy and prizes to the winners of the competitive events and Maj Gen Dinesh Shrivastava, officiating commandant, AWC presented prizes to the winners of recreational events.

The sailing championship was won by Nk Manvinder Singh and Rect Rohit Yadav from Uttar Bharat Area and Maj Yogesh and Spr Sachin PS came second. The Kayaking race was won by Spr Sunil Kumar & Spr Parul Kumar from Uttar Bharat Area and the runners up were Lt Atul Kumar and Hav BN Tiwari from Army War College.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:18 PM IST