Mhow: Thieves decamp with Rs 5,000 after breaking open temple donation box

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves broke into a temple on the Mhow Neemuch road in the Kishanganj area and looted about Rs five thousand by breaking open the donation box.

The theft is said to have occurred between 2 pm and 3 pm and the thieves used rods and an engine handle to break the lock of the donation box.

The temple pujari said that when the lock of the temple was opened at 4 o'clock, the donation box inside the temple was broken. The Vishwas Nagar police were informed immediately. They opened the door of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and started an investigation.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:12 AM IST