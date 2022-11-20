Mhow: 'Students should always think positively'

3598 ITI LOGO |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The closing ceremony of the seven-day residential camp organised by the National Service Scheme unit of Government College Pithampur at Government ITI Institute village Khandwa was held here. Pithampur SDM Roshni Patidar was the chief guest and principal of Boys Higher Secondary School Pithampur Jayanti Karonthia was the special guest at the closing ceremony It was presided over by college principal Dr Vinod Khatri. On this occasion, Roshni Patidar told about her experiences with the volunteers and guided students about their careers.

He said that the students should always think positive without thinking about their shortcomings and work towards their goals in life. If you prepare with full dedication, you will definitely get success. He said that one should never deviate from his path. Students were told about how to prepare for competitive exams and answered the questions asked by the students easily.