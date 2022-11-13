Mhow: Gallantry award winners, achievers interact with kids

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Mhow-based Army War College(AWC) organised a two-day book fair “PUSTAKAYAN 22” on Nov 12 and 13 at the AWC’s ‘Combat’ Library.

The fair was attended by nearly 1,300 serving Military personnel and families, especially children. “ PUSTAKAYAN 22”, was aimed to inculcate reading and comprehension skills, build critical knowledge and vocabulary to understand modern trends in book writing & contemporary subjects and revive book reading habit amongst young children in digital times. Publishers from across the country including Book Trust of India displayed approx 5,000 books on varied subjects ranging from military, sports, mythology, hobbies, Hindi & English literature and competitive exams. Simultaneous interactive presentations/ sessions on 'Inculcating Reading Habits ', Ancient Military Text', 'Tech Innovations' were also conducted for the participants.

In a run-up to the Children’s Day, a special ‘Human Library’ event was also conducted for children today.

It was aimed to motivate and encourage children through personal interaction with gallantry award winners and distinguished sports personalities/ achievers (Human Books). Nearly 100 children participated with vigour and interacted with Colonel Aman Oberoi, Shaurya Chakra, Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Awardee Subedar Major Jitu Rai, who is currently the World No 1 in 10 m pistol firing and Miss Yashashwini Deswal, Olympian, holding World Rank No 1 in 10m pistol firing.

The ‘Human Books’ shared their life experiences, journey to success and highlighted the significance of dedication and hard work in life. The life lessons left indelible marks on young minds.