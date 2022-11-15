e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMhow: Splendid tribal dance presented

Mhow: Splendid tribal dance presented

Usha Thakur, the local MLA and cabinet minister too danced with abandon

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal Vikas Manch celebrated the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda as Tribal Pride Day. Tribals living in villages across the tehsil took part in the grand programme organised at Azad Maidan and presented a spectacular tribal dance on the songs of folk song singer Anandilal Bhavel. Usha Thakur, the local MLA and cabinet minister too danced with abandon.

In the program organized by the Tribal Development Forum at Azad Maidan on Tuesday afternoon, Seva Bharti's state organisation minister Rup Singh Nagar, Captain Bhuria Madam and the saints of tehsil's tribal community sat on the stage as the chief guest. These guests were welcomed by the heads of various societies. The dance went on for about half an hour.

