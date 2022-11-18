Mhow: Shreyaskar Chaudhary conferred with climate award

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Textile Exchange conferred ‘Ryan Young Climate+ Award’ in the ‘Climate Leader’ category on Shreyaskar Chaudhary (Managing Director - Pratibha Syntex Ltd) during Textile Exchange’s 20 year celebration event held at Flying W Ranch on November 15.

Shreyaskar said, ‘It’s a real honour to receive the coveted Ryan Young Climate+ Award’ from Textile Exchange. It emboldens our resolve further to tread this path of sustainability that we have been doing for the last 23 years. We still have a long way to go. I assure that the collective leadership of Pratibha will forever pursue whatever is necessary to be more than responsible textiles. We have been working hard to create a self-reliant farming community that is engaged in climate-resilient and climate-supportive regenerative and organic agriculture.

Furthering these efforts on textile processes, we have been striving to have minimum environmental and maximum social impact. The award is a recognition of Shreyaskar’s consistent efforts towards sustainability. Owing to his endeavours, carbon emissions have been reduced by 11pc and he has set a goal for the company to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 80pc by 2025. He said he is receiving this award on behalf of the farming community and employees associated with Pratibha and thanked Textile Exchange for the recognition and support over the last 20 years.