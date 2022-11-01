e-Paper Get App
Mhow: Run for Unity held

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 03:29 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Run for Unity was organised at Shri Jai Govind Gopinath Higher Secondary School to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The students of the school, NCC and Scouts and Guides participated in it.Patel's life was highlighted in detail. Similarly, a run for unity was organised by Mhow Police which traversed through the main markets of the city and ended at Padmashree Shankar Laxman Hockey Stadium here. Superintendent of police (SP), police officers, jawans and dignitaries were present on this occasion.

