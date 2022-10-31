Mhow: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to gift development works to Pithampur residents

FPNS

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): On November 4, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will perform Bhoomi Pujan of developmental works worth Rs17.80 crore by the municipality of Pithampur Industrial Area and will inaugurate works worth Rs 28.56 crore.

He will inaugurate the state's longest street light, about 14 kilometre in length. The street light will illuminate Maharana Pratap Bus Stand. The headquarter building of Pithampur municipality will also be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Along with this, the work of asphalting three kilometre long road will be inaugurated under Chief Minister's urban infrastructure scheme. Municipality President Kavita Sanjay Vaishnav and municipal CMO Dr Madhu Saxena said that the Chief Minister will help devotees visiting the ancient Gautameshwar Mahadev temple complex.

Bhoomi Pujan will be done to develop the garden for the construction of Sanjeevani Clinic. It will be built in the Housing Board Colony and Mandlawada farm, along with beautification of pond in Bagdun, Industrial Area 3. Apart from this, the Chief Minister will present many development works.

