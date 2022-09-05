Mhow: Prisoner dies in sub-jail

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjay, a resident of Salakhedi Ujjain, son of Omkar who was serving his sentence in Mhow sub Jail died under suspicious circumstances.

According to Manoj Chaurasia, in-charge of Mhow Jail, Sanjay was the driver of the bus that had overturned in Simrol police station area some months ago. Sanjay was brought to the sub-jail on July 5 and during the medical test, it was found that Sanjay was HIV positive. He was being treated by doctors of MYH.

On Saturday, when the sentry of the sub-jail went to check the barracks, Sanjay was found unconscious and was immediately taken to the Government Central India Hospital, where he died during treatment. The cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report comes in. Two to three inmates are HIV positive in the sub-jail, with whom Sanjay was also kept.

