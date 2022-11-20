Mhow: Poor material being used in the construction of railway platform

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Substandard material is being used in the construction of the platform being made for meter gauge on Mhow section of Ratlam Division of Western Railway. The walls of the 150 metre-long platform is being made by mixing crushed black dust with cement instead of sand and only laborers were seen working at the construction site. Repeated attempts to talk with railway engineers in this regard proved futile.

23 mobile towers to be installed on ground in Mhow Cantonment

According to the new telecom policy, now mobile towers will be installed on the ground in all the cantonment areas of the country. According to the policy, 23 mobile towers will be installed in the Mhow Containment Area, in which 9 towers will be installed on the open land of the Containment Area and 14 mobile towers will be installed on the Defence Estate land. Cantonment Board engineer Amit Vyas said that towers atop house would be removed soon. From these towers, the Mhow Cantonment Board will get a revenue of about 35 lakh rupees annually, while the central government will get a revenue of 72 lakh rupees per year and all arrears will be recovered. Vyas told that now all the companies will be able to install their antennas on cell on wheel mobile towers.