Mhow Police Hold Anti-Drug Rally, Street Play Under 'Nashay Se Doori Hai Zaroori' Campaign | FP photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the 'Nashay Se Doori Hai Zaroori' awareness campaign, Mhow Rural Police Station organised a large-scale rally and street play on Monday.

Students from Excellent School, CB Girls School, Bherulal Patidar University NCC cadets and private schools participated in the foot march.

Students of CB Girls School performed a 'Nukkad Natak', spreading anti-drug messages. The rally started from CB Girls School and passed through the main roads of the city, urging citizens to stay away from drugs.

Additional superintendent of police Raj Krishna, SDOP Lalit Singh Sikarwar and SHO Rahul Sharma attended the programme. They said the campaign witnessed massive participation from police, the public and students, making it a grand success.

Earlier on Sunday, police organised a mega bike rally on Sunday. Indore Rural superintendent of police Rajendra Kumar Verma flagged off the rally from Kishanganj.

The rally passed through Kishanganj and Mhow and concluded at Agrasen Square. The campaign aimed to spread awareness among youth about the ill effects of drugs and promote a healthy, safe lifestyle.

Additional superintendent of police Rajkrishna administered an oath to build a drug-free society. SDOP Lalit Sikarwar, reserve inspector Yogendra Singh Bhati, TI Amit Bhabhor and other officers were present.

Bikers were honoured with medals and certificates. A push-up competition was also organised to encourage youth participation.