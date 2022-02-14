Mhow: Panel probing Chairs validity at BR Ambedkar University

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A five-member committee has been formed to probe the validity and review the works undertaken under various new Study Chairs founded at BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences (BRAUSS) during the tenure of former vice-chancellor Dr Asha Shukla. Acting registrar Dr DK Verma took out an official order in this regard on February 8 and the first meeting of the committee was held on February 9 at the university’s conference room.

According to the order, the committee comprises additional director, higher education, Dr Suresh Silawat; Mhow Degree College principal Dr Shobha Jain; professor DK Verma; university finance controller Neelam Ninama and assistant registrar Sandhya Malviya.

There are 12 chairs that have been established in the university from time to time, of which Dr Ambedkar Chair is the oldest and is getting a grant from the social justice ministry of the Centre. Other chairs are Babu Jagjivan Ram Chair, Sant Kabir Chair, Gandhi Chair, Savitri Bai Phule Chair, Lord Buddha Chair, Amartya Sen Chair, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Chair, Sant Ravidas Chair, Veerputra Maharana Pratap Chair, Jannayak Tantya Bheel Chair and Gen Bipin Rawat Chair.

According to university sources, the committee will evaluate the works of those Chairs and see their validity. It will also give recommendations on the betterment of work to be undertaken by these Chairs. It is also believed that the committee will look into allegations of corruption in the establishment and functioning of these Chairs.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 01:54 AM IST