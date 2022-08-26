Mhow: Notices sent to bus, van operators for recovery of barrier tax

Representative image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The revenue wing of the Cantonment Board has issued notices to more than 70 bus operators and over 100 magic-van operators for recovery of increased barrier tax.

The council had increased the barrier tax by 10 to 15 per cent from 6 March. The barrier tax has been increased after 10 years. The last increase was implemented in 2012. The increased tax was implemented from the month of April, but these commercial vehicles were allowed to ply without paying the hiked tax. Now the board has decided to recover the tax from the vehicle owners in order to augment its financial position. On receiving the notice, Magic-Van operators reached the council office and met the officers. During the discussion, it was decided that the vehicle operators would deposit Rs 600 a month from August. A decision regarding the old dues will be taken in the board meeting.

Council office superintendent Satish Agrawal said that as of now Rs 8,000 per Magic van has to be recovered, including the penalty, from more than 100 van operators. Similarly, a recovery of Rs 38,000 to Rs 50,000 per bus is pending from more than 70 buses. He said that the vehicle owners have been given seven days time to deposit their dues failing which vehicle seizure action will be taken between September 2 and 8. The board has sought police help in the matter.

The entire scenario shows the Revenue Department in poor light as its employees on the barrier could not recover the increased tax from the buses and Magic vehicles. Now suddenly notices are being issued for recovering six months' tax along with the penalty at one go. At the same time, according to departmental sources, illegal recovery to the tune of Rs 50 to 80 per bus was being made on the barrier during these six months.