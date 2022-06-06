Mhow News Update: World Environment Day celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Environment Day, students, teachers and parents of Kendriya Vidyalaya gave a message for environmental protection by planting saplings and running a cleanliness campaign around the school premises.

Principal Pooja Srivastava, explained the importance of Environment Day to the children and told them about small-small things that can be done by everyone for environmental protection.

She appealed to all the students and their parents to keep cleanliness around their house and plant at least one sapling.



Teachers and students adopt plants, clothes distributed to the poor: World Environment Day celebrations at Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College

A plantation drive was undertaken on the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College campus Mhow on the occasion of World Environment Day. Teachers, students and staff of the college not only planted saplings but also adopted them on this occasion.

Posters, models and paintings on the topic Only One Earth” were displayed on this occasion. The students also made environment-friendly envelopes while clothes were distributed to the poor by NSS volunteers of the college in Sanjay Nagar Rau Basti.

The programme was organised under the joint aegis of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College Mhow and the National Service Scheme unit under the direction of Dr Ravindra Kumar Jain, Dean of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College. University Director of Animal Husbandry Diploma Dr RK Bagherwal was also present on the occasion.

