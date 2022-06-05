e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: 250 volunteers and students collect waste at Boat Club on World Environment Day

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) organises cleanliness drive at Boat Club to mark World Environment Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 11:28 PM IST
Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) organised cleanliness drive at Boat Club to mark World Environment Day on Sunday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Cleanliness drive was organised at Boat Club by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on World Environment Day on Sunday. Municipal commissioner KVS Choudary organised the drive along with students and volunteers of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS).

Waste including plastic material and dry waste was collected from the lake and from near the hill. The collected waste was sent at the waste disposal sites of BMC after door-to-door collection.

The BMC commissioner asked municipal staff to impose spot fine at Boat Club and also to continue the process of cleanliness monitoring.

As many as 250 volunteers and students participated in the drive. In order to make citizens aware of environment protection and cleanliness, a street play was also staged. The BMC commissioner also administered the oath of environment and cleanliness to people present.

