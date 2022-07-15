Mhow News Row: Kavi Sammelan held at Veterinary College; Election certificates of Sarpanch, Panch, Janpad members distributed; Know all about it

MHOW (Madhya Pradesh): A Kavi Sammelan and a felicitation ceremony was organised here on the occasion of 68th foundation day of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry College.

the programme organised by Vidyanjali Bharat Manch was was attended by Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Ms Usha Thakur and Param Pujya Mahamandaleshwar 1008 Dadu Maharaj as chief guests. Ekagra Sharma, screenwriter of The Kapil Show, addressed the students as a special guest. The Kavi Sammelan was conducted by college student and poet Avnish Pathak 'Surya', poet Ashish Panwar brought a touch of humour while Shubham Sharma won hearts with his shringaar muktak makeup while Shiv Geet by Shikhar Kalash Biaora and ghazals by Rahul Kumbhakar mesmerised the audience. The programme was presided over by Dr RK Jain, Dean of the college. Dr Arpan Jain, Manohar Jaiswal and Hemlata Sharma were honoured with Maharathi Samman by the institution.With picture of (14 July - Mhow - Certificate)

BJP retains hold over Mhow janpad panchayat: Election certificates of Sarpanch, Panch, Janpad members distributed

Sub Divisional Officer Akshat Jain, tehsildar Abhishek Sharma and naib tehsildar Vivek Soni distributed the election certificates after duly declaring the results of the tehsil Gram Panchayat elections. BJP has won 14 of the 25 seats of the Mhow Janpad Panchayat. The BJP has won nine district member posts while two independent members have been declared elected. It is said that these two Independents are also supported by the BJP.

In this way, BJP's control over Mhow Janpad Panchayat remains intact. Prahlad Babriwal, who was lodged in jail had also filed his nomination as a sarpanch candidate from Datoda Panchayat. He was ahead by 450 votes. On Thursday, when his proposer and elder brother came to take his certificate the officers returned them empty-handed. Tehsildar Abhishek Sharma said that only the candidate themselves were issued certificates on Thursday.