Mhow News Row: Forest fire breaks out in Choral, damages trees and kills wildlife; Two motorcycles collide on Mhow-Simrol road

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In the Choral area of Mhow tehsil, a fire broke out in the dense forests on Sunday evening, engulfing many beats of the forest department. The fire has been controlled by now. As soon as the information was received, the ranger of the Choral Forest Range, Rahul Jain, reached the forest along with the district forest officer, Narendra Pandava, and his team.

The ranger said the fire spread due to the presence of wild basil leaves. Pandava said that, in rural areas, following traditional Kirori beliefs, villagers set fire to these to fulfil their beliefs, which is a matter of concern. Due to the fire many trees have been damaged, and wild animals and birds have been killed.

Pithampur’s sub-divisional office to start by Thursday

After the declaration of the Pithampur Industrial Area tehsil, the office of the sub-divisional officer in Pithampur will be operational by Thursday. Sub-divisional officer Roshni Patidar said the district administration’s Dr Pawan Jain wanted to have the sub-divisional officer permanently seated in Pithampur. He has given Patidar the responsibility of a wide range of matters—from revenue to law and order or any other permission.

They will not have to go to Dhar as earlier since that work will now be done at the office of the sub-divisional officer at the Pithampur Dak Bungalow. The Dak Bungalow at Akoliya, which was lying unused for a long time, was renovated by the municipality in the past, but thieves had plundered it. Now, the office of the sub-divisional officer will be held here on Wednesday and the sub-divisional officer will regularly hear cases related to revenue here. Farmers from Pithampur, Sagar, Akoliya, Kheda, Bardari and the nearby areas will get the benefit once the sub-divisional office opens.

Two motorcycles collide on Mhow-Simrol road: 1 dead

One person have been killed when two motorcycles collided near Harsola Gate on the Mhow-Simrol road and two persons, Sandeep and Anand injured. After the accident, one of the motorcycles caught fire. The Kishanganj police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. The injured were admitted to the Government Hospital in Mhow, from where both the injured were referred to Indore after getting first-aid.

ALSO READ CPIBM for Defence Officers begins at IIM Indore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 12:11 AM IST