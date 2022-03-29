Mhow News Row: Car in parking lot burnt down in sudden fire; Women of Khatik Society meet SDM on demolition

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A car parked in a roadside parking lot near Dr Rajendra Singh Marg of Mhow Nagar, suddenly caught fire and was burnt to ashes. Many cars were parked in the parking lot on this road, which were hurriedly removed with the help of residents. Another car, too, was burnt nearby. By the time the fire brigade reached the spot, both the cars had been burnt to cinders.

Women of Khatik Society meet SDM on demolition

Very recently, the houses of criminals involved in the murder of the son of a BJP leader, in the Gurjar Kheda area, 5 kilometers away from Mhow, had been demolished by the local administration and the police under directions from the district administration. On Tuesday, the women of families whose houses had been demolished spoke to SDM Akshat Jain at the public hearing and lamented that they nowhere to go now.

Jain told these women that this land belonged to the Defence Estates Office and they should all meet defence estates officer Sapan Kumar. He said this land belonged to the ministry of defence and that they had encroached upon it illegally. He advised them to immediately vacate whatever encroachments were left. Kumar told this correspondent that the entire land of Gurjar Kheda Muktidham was under the ministry of defence and, now, it would be fully cordoned off with wire fencing.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:53 PM IST