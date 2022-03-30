Mhow News Row: Cable lines spread on the roads, block fire brigade; Fearing scolding by parents, 11-year-old hangs himself

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The network of cable lines on the electric poles on the roads of Mhow Nagar is so spread out that, now, there are problems for even fire brigade vehicles to pass through these routes—Mau city, Chhota Bazaar, Connaught Road, Manak Chowk, Main State MG Road and many others.

The cable lines on the electric poles on the roads were laid without permission and in such a way that the entire roads were covered with a web of these cable lines. Due to these cable lines, it has become very difficult to pass even 15-20-foot-high vehicles. Those who take out processions of social organisations on the streets of the city also have to face problems.

The officers responsible of both the departments are not ready to pay attention to this problem.

PM Modi will telecast live for kids in JNVM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tell children on April 1 ways to get rid of examination stress, as well as ensure that they will be protected so that they have a bright future. This telecast will be done from 11.00 am and will be shown to all the children and their parents. Similarly, the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Mhow will host a telecast by the Prime Minister to rid children of examination stress.

Fearing scolding by parents, 11-year-old hangs himself

A 11-year-old Class V student in Betma committed suicide by hanging himself on Tuesday. Betma police Subhash Katare, a resident of Betma, dropped his father’s mobile while he was playing with it and it was damaged. The child was afraid that, if the mobile was broken, his parents would scold him, or even beat him up. Fearing this, the young boy ended his life by hanging himself at his house while his parents had gone out.

During preliminary investigations, it has been found that the child was alone in the house on Tuesday. After the mobile fell from his hand and broke, the child was very scared. So, he hanged himself. After some time, his neighbour spotted him and informed his relatives, who took him to hospital. Upon reaching the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Betma police have established a case and started investigations.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:18 PM IST