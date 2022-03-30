Indore: RTO inspects bus of Kids College School which crushed three on Tuesday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Regional Transport Office didn't find any anomalies in the bus of Kids College School which crushed three persons near Super Corridor, on Tuesday.

The team led by RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi reached the spot where the accident occurred and they also inspected the bus.

"All norms were being followed in the bus including the speed governor and other criteria. Prima facie, it was the mistake of the driver as he was speeding while the spot where the accident had taken place is also a 'black spot'," Raghuvanshi said.

He added that the broad road became narrow at the spot where the accident occurred. It created confusion for the driver about judging speed and direction of other vehicles.

"We will talk to the traffic management officials about the same and will put up the matter of the spot in the Traffic Safety Meeting as well," the RTO said.

A man and his two children were killed after they were hit by the speeding bus of Kids College under Gandhi Nagar police station jurisdiction on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Dilip Nagar area around 3.30 pm and the deceased were identified as Laxman Sahu, a resident of Pithampur, his daughter Kajal (20) and son Vipin (16). Laxman along with Kajal and Vipin had come to the city for the treatment of Kajal. They were returning home when the school bus hit them.

ACP (Gandhi Nagar) Soumya Jain had said that the bus driver named Shubham was detained after the incident.

ALSO READ Indore: 186 people in district get home under the PM Housing scheme

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 02:26 PM IST