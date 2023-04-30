Mhow News Diary: Veterinary College students, teachers take out rally

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Students and teachers of Veterinary College Mhow took out a rally in Mhow on Saturday to mark World Veterinary Day.

In the rally, veterinary students carried placards in their hands and raised slogans to stop violence on animals. Two street plays Pehalwan Ka Tika (writer and director: Dr. Sandeep Nanavati) and Veterinarian's Contribution (writer Leena Gupta) were staged at Kotwali Square and Dreamland Square, in which public was advised to be alert of quack doctors.

A free rabies vaccination camp was also organised by the college. Dean of the college, Dr BP Shukla congratulated the teachers and students for the successful event.

170 cartons of beer cans seized, 2 held

Pithampur police seized a Bolero vehicle and recovered 170 cartons of beer cans being transported illegally

City Superintendent of Police Tarunendra Singh Baghel said following a tip off, the police launched a vehicle checking drive on AB Road.

During checking, police stopped Bolero and recovered beer being transported illegally from Indore to Alirajpur.

The price of illegal beer was around Rs 7,34,000, Pithampur police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Bhadoria said.

He further said that two persons Pataliya Bhilala and Raman Bamania of Azad Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar were arrested.

