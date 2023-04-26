Mhow News Diary: Students take out cycle rally to save environment

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Parishad, girl students of many schools took out a cycle rally to spread the message against single-use plastic to save the environment. The rally concluded at the Cantonment Board Kanya Vidyalaya after passing through the major markets of the city. Students riding bicycles created awareness to end single-use plastic to conserve the environment. The Cantonment Board in the past had launched a campaign against the use of polythene bags, single-use plastic, however, its effect could only be seen for not more than two days. Until the cantonment board administration penalizes the people found in possession of single-use plastic, all campaigns and drives would end without any positive result.

Cultural bonanza marks annual day celebration at KV

Annual day was celebrated with great zeal and grandeur at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mhow on Friday on the theme Udaan: Choo lo Aasman. The chief guest on this occasion was Brigadier L K Bharadwaj, Station Commander Mhow, President Cantonment Board.The Guest of honour was Anjali Bharadwaj.

The program began officially with lighting the lamp ceremony, Saraswati Vandana and welcome song.

The cultural programs included jungle dance, folk fusion, Marathi dance, Kalbelia and Punjabi bhangra. English and Hindi skits were greatly appreciated by the audience. The gala gathering enjoyed the melodious treat of orchestra presented by students. Principal Puja Shrivastava presented the Annual Report highlighting the academic and co-curricular achievements of the vidyalaya.

A prize distribution was also organised on the occasion where high achievers were rewarded. The chief guest Brigadier Bharadwaj praised the program and said that teaching is a noble profession and every child is bestowed with a special talent which needs to be nurtured.

The program was graced by P.K. Bedue Principal KV no. 1 Indore, J. P. Bohre Principal KV IIT Simrol and Manish Jain Principal KV No. 2 Indore and other dignitaries from nearby educational institutions and press and publication.

The program ended with the National anthem in sign language giving a glimpse of inclusive education at the school.

Boating camp held for children at Berchha lake

Under the aegis of Army War College, a sailing camp was organised for children at Berchha Lake from April 17 to 21. The objective of the camp was to inculcate the spirit of adventure among the children and train them in watermanship activities. Around 108 children from different schools of Mhow station participated in the camp. During the camp the children enthusiastically participated in the optimist class sailing events. Various competitions were organised and prizes were given to the winning and runner up teams. The event was attended by military officers, ex-servicemen and parents of the participants.