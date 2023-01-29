Mhow News Diaries: Republic Day celebrated

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The 74th Republic Day was celebrated at the campus of Jaison’s Academy. The function began with a rally where students chanted patriotic slogans with great enthusiasm. Later, they conducted a march along with their instructor Atul Sahu. The programme began with national anthem and flag hosting. School’s director Jaison Joseph inspired the students about the importance of India’s Constitution. The students sang patriotic songs and also showed their love towards the country through their dance performance.

Women take out huge Kalash Yatra

Narmada Kalash Yatra and Jan Jagran Yatra were taken out in the presence of thousands of people on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti in the city. The Kalash Yatra ended at the Garden. Thousands of women were welcomed by showering flowers at many places in the city. Maa was carrying an urn of Narmada water on her head. In the journey, former Congress minister Ajay Singh and many party leaders along with social workers took part.

