Mhow: National Book Week celebrated in Navodaya Vidyalaya Manpur

Renu Upadhyay, librarian said that more than nine thousand books are available in the school

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
FP Photo
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A book exhibition was inaugurated by Principal OP Sharma during the National Book Week that was organised in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Manpur from November 14 till 20. Essay competition, book review, making of cover page of books and other competitions were organised as part of the Book Week.

Renu Upadhyay, librarian said that more than nine thousand books are available in the school. Books related to various subjects such as biographies of great men, autobiographies, science, encyclopedia, career, English, Premchandra literature, Shivani literature, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Mannu Bhandari, history and books on other important subjects were displayed.

The library was visited by 506 students of the school. Principal OP Sharma described books as the best friend of a person. He inspired all the students to increase their knowledge by reading more and more books.

