Mhow: CBSE proposes changes in pattern of questions

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Recently, the session of 28th CBSE Conference at Sahdoya Complex was held in Baroda, Gujarat. The topic of discussion was about Team Education 4.0, re-vending education for 2030 and beyond. In this session, more than 800 principal directors from across the country participated. Principal of Shri Jai Govind Gopinath High Secondary School, Mhow, Jai Singh Pawar had also participated.

Pawar said that in the conference, the main objective was to implement the new education system in schools and to discuss in detail the changes made by CBSE. In this meeting, CBSE board secretary Anurag Tripathi met academic director Joseph. He discussed and gave information about the activities going on in schools.

In this conference, it was proposed that 30 to 40 per cent skill-based questions should be asked in the 10th and 12th board exams this year. In 2023-24, 50pc questions should be asked on the basis of skill in the board examination.