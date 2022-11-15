Mhow: Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurates M&M farm division at Pithampur

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Central agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the farm division of Mahindra and Mahindra at Pithampur on Tuesday. Company managing director Mahendra Sicca along with former Indore MLA Sudarshan Gupta was also present in the inaugural ceremony. A set of combine harvesters along with a paddy harvester was rolled in the shed in front of the dignitaries before which Mahendra Sicca and Tomar addressed the gathering.

Sicca narrated the long journey of the company which starts from pre-independence days and told about how the company grew in the last seven decades. Narrating the genesis of the company, he said that it's name was Mahindra & Mohammad (M&M) as Mahindra and Mohammad were the founders of the company but in 1947 Mohammad migrated to Pakistan and assumed the post of finance minister of Pakistan. Then it became Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M).

He also said how the company entered into the farming machinery sector and has become the largest tractor-manufacturing company in the world. He said that the company is receiving huge foreign exchange as one-third of the production is exported to US, Africa and Europe. After Sicca, Minister Tomar addressed the gathering, in which he spoke on the growing dominance of Indian companies in the farming machinery sector and said that Mahindra is the major contributor to the country's economy in terms of exports attracting huge foreign exchange.

He further said that there are a large number of agriculture equipment manufacturing units in the country but Mahindra is the first company to start agriculture mechanisation equipment manufacturing on such a large scale.