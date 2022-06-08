Mhow-Mandleshwar road to be closed for a week

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Mhow-Mandleshwar road would be closed for a week due to the repair work of Jam Gate. Deputy Director of Archaeological Archives and Museum Prakash Paranjpe said that the repair work of Jam Gate is being done as per the ancient method of construction in which the gate is being plastered with a mixture of lime, jaggery, wood fruit and Urad lentil.

Along with this, all leakages would be plugged in through concretisation. He added that a lot of this work has already been completed but the main portion is yet to be done and closure of the road is essential for this. Therefore, permission was sought from the administration for 10 days, but permission has been received for 7 days only.

During this, arrangements have to be made for an alternate route by the in-charge of Mandleshwar police station. Two designated alternative routes have been made by the Khargone administration. Mandleshwar to Mhow-Indore via Maheshwar, Dhamnod, Manpur. The second route is from Mandleshwar to Badwah via Simrol towards Mhow and Indore.

Mhow: Free dental camp organised by Maheshwari Mahila Mandal

On the occasion of Mahesh Jayanti, a free dental camp was organised under the aegis of Shri Maheshwari Mahila Mandal. The patients were examined by Dr Rahul Ganavadia and Radhika Mittal, Public Relations officer Pankaj Bansode said. A total of 30 to 40 women got themselves tested. The camp was inaugurated by the panchs of Maheshwari Samaj. The camp was organised under the direction of president Prema Naval, secretary Anjushree Biyani and chief coordinator Kanta Sodani. The camp was conducted by Kiran Maheshwari and a vote of thanks was given by Sadhana Maheshwari.