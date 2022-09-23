Mhow: Man killed, villagers stage chakka jam

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was burned in a land dispute on September 19 on Simrol-Tincha Road, 20 km from the town died in hospital in Indore on Thursday morning.

As soon as the information about this incident was received, there was anger in the village and hundreds of people reached the village to attend his funeral procession. Villagers along with family members demonstrated by placing the body on Indore Simrol road, Antar Singh, son of the deceased Bhanwar Singh, gave a memorandum in the name of Simrol police station in-charge and demanded strict action against Lekhraj Gola Shubham Rajat and Dinesh, all residents of Simrol as his father was set on fire in their presence. All the accused are still absconding.

The deceased, a former district member Bhanwar Singh Chauhan received 80 per cent burns when he was set on fire by pouring petrol over him in a land dispute over 700 square feet of land.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against 4 people but now Section 302 will also be added to the case.

