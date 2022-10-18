Mhow: Man killed for just Rs 2,000 in Manpur village

MHOW: In the Manpur police station area, a young man was put to death for just Rs 2,000 and his body thrown on the road. Four youths and a woman have been arrested in the case of September 28. The body of an unidentified youth was found near AB Road culvert in Bicholi. The youth was later identified as Sunil Maliwad. More than one injury mark was found in the post mortem report. After this, the police started an investigation by registering a case against unknown accused under sections 302 and 2017.

Manpur police station in-charge Amit Kumar told that during the investigation, it came to light that on September 26, people heard loud voices of quarrelling coming out of Udayram's house. Udayaram is the uncle of the deceased Sunil. When Udayram was interrogated, he told that the deceased Sunil had borrowed Rs 2,000 from his brother-in-law Jagdish Kohli. On 26 September, Sunil came to Udayaram's house in Ahilyapur (Bicholi) under the influence of alcohol. When Jagdish asked for his borrowed money, Sunil refused to give the money and started abusing Udayram and Jagdish under the influence of liquor.

Thereafter Jagdish, Udayram and Nandibai started beating Sunil. Jagdish hit Sunil on the head and he fell unconscious. After this Jagdish, Udayram, Jitendra and Raju took him to A.B and threw him on the side of the road near the Bhicholi culvert.

