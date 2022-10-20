Mhow: Lance Naik honoured in city

Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): Army soldier Lance Naik Aanchal Patwari, a resident of Kelod, was injured in one leg due to the bullets of terrorists during an encounter with them with his team during deployment in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir on June 3. But the team and its spirit remained intact. Patwari killed the area commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Md Nisar Khande.

The injured Patwari was treated in the army hospital for a month. On his arrival in the city on Thursday, along with his father Subhash Patwari, he visited the ancient Gopal temple of the city. Usha Thakur, the tourism minister of Madhya Pradesh government and local MLA welcomed and honoured many dignitaries.The social workers also accorded a warm welcome to the brave jawan of the tehsil, after which he accompanied his father to the village.

