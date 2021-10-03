Mhow: Goats and Kadaknath chicken units distributed free of cost

Mhow: Under the tribal sub-plan of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, on Thursday, goats and Kadaknath chicken units were distributed free of cost to nine tribal women self-help groups in select villages—Avaldaman, Khadki and Jaheri—of Gandhwani district, Dhar, by the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow.

Dr Deepak Gangil, co-principal investigator of the sub-scheme, said goat units (10 female and 1 male) were given to Jai Bhavani, Vaishnav Devi, Maa Pavagadh, Parvati, Shankar and Maa Gangotri groups. Pragneshwar, Sheetla Mata and Laxmi groups were given chicken units (110 chicken/hens). Along with the goat and poultry units, foodgrains, food and other necessary items were also supplied for their maintenance.

Nodal officer and media-in-charge RK Jain said this sub-project had been implemented by ICAR, New Delhi, through the tireless efforts of professor Dr Sita Prasad Tiwari, vice-chancellor, Nanaji Deshmukh University of Veterinary Sciences, Jabalpur.

The main objective of this scheme is to make tribal women self-dependent and financially empowered. Dean Mukesh Mehta said that the women of the group had already been trained by the experts of the college in various aspects of goat and poultry farming. RK Bagherwal, MS Jamra, Jitendra Singh Yadav, Atul Parihar and other experts of the college made commendable contributions.

Sunday, October 03, 2021