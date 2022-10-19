Mhow: Goat farming will remove unemployment

Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): The three-day goat rearing training at Veterinary College Mhow ended on Wednesday. After taking the training, the youths who came to this training said that, goat rearing will change both the condition and direction of our lives. In the three-day training programme, a total of 1152 trainees from Betul, Mandla, Jabalpur, Bhind, Morena, Indore, Dewas, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Khandwa districts took part. During the training, they were given scientific information about goat's first aid, their rearing system and animal nutrition.

Dr BP Shukla, Dean of Veterinary College Mhow, said that goat is such an animal which does not require much expenditure but the income it generates makes it lucrative. Training coordinator Dr Sandeep Nanavati said that software engineers, highly educated youth and big farmers also came in this training, who participated in the scheme advertised by the National Livestock Mission.

At the closing ceremony, chief guest Dr Narendra Bamnia Joint Director Veterinary Department, Indore distributed certificates to the participants. He said, ‘The government veterinary department is always with you. If you face any problem then you can feel free to reach your district office and solve the problems.’ Dr Naval Singh Rawat conducted the programmed and thanked Dr Danveer Singh Yadav.