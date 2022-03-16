Mhow: Fraud case registered against brother-in-law, nephews

Mhow (Pithampur): A case of fraud has been registered at Sagore police station against three relatives of a woman who complained that they had cheated her of land compensation amounting to crores.

Sagore police station in charge, Omendra Singh Bhati, said that Kaveri Bai of Kheda village complained on September 10, 2021, that her brother-in-law Rameshwar Raghuvangshi, and nephews Rahul and Rakesh had cheated her of land compensation amounting to over Rs 2.30 crores. She said the land which was held jointly by her husband, the accused and other people of the extended family, was taken over by the government for industries around 25 years back. But they did not get the compensation due to some objections.

The complainant said that she kept on asking Rameshwar about the compensation amount and the latter kept on saying that the amount had not been received due to the objections.

Meanwhile, one day Rahul and Rakesh came to her house with officials of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dhar and took her husband Girdhari Lal Raghuvanshi's Aadhar card and signature in documents saying that they had open a joint bank account to receive the compensation amount.

However, even though the accused received the compensation amount, they did not give Kaveri Bai her share and took the entire amount.

Sagore police station in charge Bhati said, after investigating a case has been registered under 406/418/419/420/465/467/471//120B IPC against Rameshwar Patel Raghuvanshi resident of village Kheda and his son Rahul Raghuvanshi and Rakesh father Keshar Singh Raghuvanshi. The role of bank officials is also being investigated.

