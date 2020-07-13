Mhow: Four held for running a betting racket

Mhow police raided a house in Devpuri Colony in Gujarkheda area and nabbed four persons involved in running a betting racket, on Sunday evening. Police had received a tip off that a betting racket was being run in the house of one Raju Verma in Devpuri Colony, on which a team was sent to that house. When the police team reached a room on the first floor of the house, they found four persons in the room. One of them was having a laptop and was receiving bets over phone. The arrested are; Vikas Yadav, 25 of Khandwa, Jitendra Lovanshi of Hoshangabad, Hemant Gupta of Raigarh in Chattisgarh and Sonu Gupta of Baramkela in Chattisgarh.

SDM warns of spot fines

Mhow (fpns) SDM Abhilash Mishra took a meeting of the media persons at Dak Bungalow in Mhow on Monday evening. In the meeting, he told the reporters that there should not be any fear from corona now as quarantine period has been lowered to 3 days and even corona positive patients are being discharged in 7 days.

However, looking at the increasing number of corona patients in Mhow, he said that whole thrust will be on spot fines on the shopkeepers, traders and common people violating the norms laid down for countering the corona pandemic. Fines will be slapped on people roaming in public places without wearing face masks or for not maintaining social distancing . This fine will be from Rs 100 to 500.