Mhow: Enthusiastic participation marks Yoga Day programmes

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Mhow World Yoga Day, a yoga programme was organised by the Mhow Cantonment Board at the local Padma Shri Shankar Laxman Hockey Stadium, in this yoga program, women and men of all ages participated in large numbers. Yogacharya Smt. Rajkumari Chaurasia Umesh Chaurasia was present.

On this occasion, local MLA and state tourism minister Usha Thakur, Path India's managing director Nitin Agarwal, Defence Estate Officer and officers of the Cantonment Board participated, Office Superintendent Satish Aggarwal told that the Cantonment Board organised a three-day yoga camp on this occasion.

Similarly, Yoga Day was celebrated in Kendriya Vidyalaya. School principal Pooja Srivastava, teachers and a large number of students participated in the programme.

In the College of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Mhow, students, NCC cadets, teachers and employees collectively practised yoga. Dr Prabhu Shankar Dubey gave training in various yoga asanas like Vajrasana, Chakrasana, Bhujangasana, Trikonasana, Hasta Padmasana and Pranayama .NCC cadets of the college gave yoga demonstrations on horsebacks. On the occasion of the closing ceremony, Dean Dr. Ravindra Kumar Jain and Director Clinics Dr Brahm Prakash Shukla presented mementoes to Mrs. Chaurasia and Dr. Dubey.

On this occasion, Dr B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences too organised a yoga camp. Vice-Chancellor Prof. D.K. Sharmaa delivered a lecture on health.

Dr Santosh Kumar Gujre, in-charge, Department of Yoga Science, threw detailed light on the topic "Yoga for Humanity". He gave the message that yoga is the mental, physical and mental health of man which helps to increase spiritual energy. The programme was conducted by Dr By Vishal Purohit. In the end, the Registrar of the University, Dr Ajay Verma praised the Department of Yoga Science and expressed gratitude.