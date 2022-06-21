Mhow: Administration, police gear up for gram panchayat election

Representative pic

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Electioneering is in full swing in the village panchayats of Mhow tehsil and is being carried out till late in the night including the use of DJ, door-to-door campaign and distribution of publicity material.

Election officer Akshat Jain said that all preparations for the elections have been completed in the tehsil. A total of 332 polling stations have been set up in the 72 gram panchayats. The entire tehsil has been divided into 25 sectors and each sector has been entrusted to a sector magistrate. One voter of the gram panchayat has the right to cast four votes. He will vote for the district janpad member, janpad member, sarpanch and panch. According to tehsildar Abhishek Sharma all the preparations for the election have been made and training is being given to all the teams. Additional SP Shashikant Kanakne has said that more than 1500 police personnel will be deployed. For policing purposes the 72 gram panchayats have been divided into 15 sectors with one team being deployed in each sector. .

Many programmes to be organised on World Yoga Day

A yoga programme has been organised at the Padmashree Shankar Laxman Stadium by Mhow Cantonment Board on Tuesday. Office Superintendent Satish Aggarwal said that a large number of citizens of the city will participate in the programme. Various programmes have been organised in Army institutions including the Army War College on the occasion of World Yoga Day.