Mhow: Discipline in student life decides one’s future

The idea was organised by Col PK Soni at Shri JD High Secondary School.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 09:45 PM IST
Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): Discipline in student life teaches us the art of living. It teaches students what is their duty towards the country along with discipline. This idea was organised by Col PK Soni at Shri JD High Secondary School.

On this occasion, secretary of the school, Dr Ashok Mewada, said that the Scouts and Guides is the only organisation in the world which is a symbol of brotherhood and unity, where human service is paramount above caste and religion.

Counsel Rajendra Laskari, block secretary Narayan Singh Chauhan along with Praveen Kanojia took oath to all, principal of the school, Jai Singh Pawar gave detailed information about the activities of Scouts and Guides being given to the students in the school.

