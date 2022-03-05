Mhow: Defence Estates Office warning, don’t organise weddings in city’s 5 marriage gardens

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): While taking action against illegal marriage gardens built on garden land of the ministry of defence by the Defence Estates Office (DEO) for the past 2 days, the DEO has warned that it is illegal to book such gardens for marriage or other social events.

Operators were clearly told that, if social events were organised on the occasion of marriage at such places, action would be taken according to the strictest rules.

Defence Estates Officer Sapan Kumar said he and his team, on Saturday, had given the sternest warning to operators of marriage gardens built illegally on garden land of the ministry of defence not to organize any events there.

The marriage gardens built on garden land of the ministry illegally have never given any revenue to the ministry of defence, whereas they have been earning lakhs of rupees annually. The Defence Estates Officer also said that an illegal brass factory was running in a bungalow of the ministry of defence behind Pratap Bal Mandir located on Mall Road, which was causing pollution in the area. The factory worker was given a stern warning and asked to close down the factory immediately.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:24 PM IST