Mhow: Bangladesh HC Imran pays homage to Ambedkar

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The high commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Muhammad Imran, paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s ashes at his birthplace, Mhow.
He also took a tour of Janmabhoomi Memorial and spoke about the development works being done in his country, besides upcoming plans.
Rajendra Waghmare, vice-chairman of the Memorial Committee, welcomed Imran.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
AdvertisementPublished on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:18 PM IST