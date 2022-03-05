Mhow: Bangladesh HC Imran pays homage to Ambedkar

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The high commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Muhammad Imran, paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s ashes at his birthplace, Mhow.

He also took a tour of Janmabhoomi Memorial and spoke about the development works being done in his country, besides upcoming plans.

Rajendra Waghmare, vice-chairman of the Memorial Committee, welcomed Imran.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:18 PM IST