Mhow: CM Chouhan condoles deaths, assures action against guilty

On getting information about the incident, Chief Minister Chouhan called up district collector Manish Singh, who reached the spot. CM Chouhan instructed officials to identify the culprits in this accident and ensure action against them.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:21 PM IST
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP File Photo

Mhow/ Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed deep grief over the bus accident that took place at Bherughat near Simrol on Indore - Khandwa road. He has given instructions to the district administration for the best treatment of the passengers who were injured in the accident.

Chief Minister Chouhan directed officials to provide relief amount to the families of the passengers who died in this accident as per the rules of the government. He directed collector Singh to ensure best treatment for the passengers injured in the incident under his supervision.

Collector Singh apprised the Chief Minister that in this bus accident, financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh is being given to the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Free and proper treatment is being ensured for all the injured as per the instructions received.

