Mhow: Certificate exam of NCC cadets

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A certificate examination of cadets of the Junior Division of the NCC was conducted at NCC Mhow, in which NCC cadets of Government and Private Higher Secondary School, Mhow, and Emerald High Secondary School, Indore, appeared. An NCC certificate exam, and a written and drill test of NCC cadets was taken.

Colonel PK Soni, commanding officer of the unit, said that, due to Covid-19, the drill practice of NCC cadets could not be done properly, yet the NCC cadets of the Junior Division performed very well. The NCC works to make its cadets disciplined, to be honest citizens and to be good and honest future leaders of our country.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 09:58 PM IST