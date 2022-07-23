Mhow: Cantt Board to run hospital on PPP model

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Cantonment Board on Wednesday decided to issue a tender to run the civic body’s hospital on the PPP model. The tenders would be opened in September. This was one of the many decisions taken at a Cantt Board meeting held here on Friday for the development of the town and to increase the revenue of the civic body. It was also decided during the meeting that henceforth the council will rent out its school rooms for educational activities. More than a dozen resolutions were passed in the meeting. Twenty rooms of the CB Girls Higher Secondary School and 16 rooms of the primary school will be given on rent for coaching and other educational activities. However, the fees has not been decided yet.

The civic body is incurring a loss on running the hospital and aims to make it profitable by following the PPP model which will also ensure better facilities for the patients. As of now four hospitals across the 62 Cantonment boards in the county are being run under the PPP model.

Office superintendent Satish Aggarwal said that the proposal has been passed by the board to give the hospital on PPP mode. The terms and conditions too have been fixed for this

Food Zone and Mutton Market shops to be auctioned

In the meeting, a proposal to auction the shops of Food Zone and Mutton Market was also passed. About 75 per cent of work on both projects has been completed. More than 100 shops would be made on top of the Malwa complex.

Interested parties would have to deposit 50% of the amount with the board while the remaining 50% amount will be taken as rent. A total of 120 shops in the Food Zone and 60 shops in Mutton Market will be auctioned. Apart from this, the stones laid at the vegetable market will also be replaced.

