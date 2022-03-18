Mhow: Cantt Board starts building 60 shops in first phase for food plaza

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Cantonment Board administration has started the work of constructing a food plaza along the lines of 56 Dukan in Indore using the vacant land in front of the board workshop. After taking over as CEO of the Cantonment Board, Rajendra C Jagtap took over the project to free the city from the Chaat Chowpatty shops in Gumtiyo.

Cantonment Board engineer Amit Vyas said 60 shops would be built here in the first phase and 60 shops in the second and the board administration will also build toilets with water, lighting and seating arrangements and so on. Vyas said that, by April, the shops of this food plaza would be ready and Chaat Chowpatty would be started with a food plaza. Sixty-five shopkeepers will be allotted shops according to the rules of the board administration and employment will be generated for more than 400 people.

Work is going on at a fast pace and efforts will be made to save the greenery around this food plaza. The facility is being arranged at an estimated expenditure of Rs 96 lakh. In the first phase, 60 shops will be built at a cost of Rs 48 lakh. As soon as the work on these 60 shops is completed, work on the second phase will start.

Man dies in bike-car crash on Rau-Khalghat four-lane

A speeding car, number MH05 CM 6160, on its way from Indore to Mumbai near Pithampur located on the Mhow-Rau-Khalghat four-lane killed an unidentified person riding a motorcycle number MP 11 MI 4615 from behind. After hitting the bike, the car went into a drain on the highway and overturned, injuring 4 passengers of the car. Kishanganj police have filed a case.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:12 AM IST